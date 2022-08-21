Fam-Jam: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s picture-perfect family moments

1 / 6

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fam-jam

For around four decades, Megastar Chiranjeevi has been ruling the big screens with his charismatic screen presence. From his first flick Punadhirallu in 1978 to his last release Acharya in 2022, the actor has given some memorable performances. His achievements also include being awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, and serving as the Minister of Tourism for the Government of India from 2012 and 2014. Despite having such a busy work schedule, Chiranjeevi always manages to make time for his family and his Instagram handle is proof of the same. From his family poojas with his wife Surekha Konidala to cooking time with his loved ones on Sankranti, the GodFather actor has been melting our hearts throughout. He is also seen posing with his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni on numerous occasions. On this note, let us revisit some beautiful moments of the Megastar with his family members.

Photo Credit : Chiranjeevi Instagram