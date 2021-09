1 / 5

A strong brotherly bond

Sai Dharam Tej, who is the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi met with a road accident on 10th September at around 7:30 PM. The Telugu actor was taken to the hospital unconscious and on further treatment, doctors released a statement saying he has suffered soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture. Soon after knowing about Sai Dharam Tej's accident, the entire mega family rushed to the hospital. Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika Konidela, Vaishnav Tej and others were spotted at the hospital within minutes of the accident. Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham actor was first admitted to Medicare Hospital and was later shifted to Apollo Jubilee Hills hospital. The mega family made sure Tej recovers soon. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana visited him today as well, on September 12 after his minor surgery for a collarbone fracture. As we all know, Sai Dharam Tej is the most pampered child of the mega family. Born to Vijaya Durga, sister of Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej's these adorable photos with family prove he is the favourite and most pampered child of the mega family.

Photo Credit : Sai Dharam Tej Instagram