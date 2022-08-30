Happy Birthday Chitrangda Singh: 5 Times the actress set our heart racing with her style

1 / 6

Chitrangda Singh is a fashion icon

Chitrangda Singh, the sultry and talented actress celebrates her birthday today. The Modern Love star has always managed to turn heads time and again with her fashion sense and vibrant personality. What stands out is that she never goes plane Jane and instead always ups her style game with each appearance or photoshoot she indulges in. On the occasion of her birthday, here are our top 5 looks the actress has served and set goals for everyone!

Photo Credit : Chitrangda Singh Instagram