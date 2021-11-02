PHOTOS: 6 of Choi Woo Shik’s smart looks that give a glimpse into his fashion sense

1 / 6

Neat

Choi Woo Shik, born on March 26, 1990, has had a career full of a sparkle and life when it comes to taking up roles that have landed him among the elite actors of the Korean entertainment industry. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Choi Woo Shik shifted base to Canada for studies and eventually enrolled himself for an audition in acting. After playing several roles, his career took off following an award winning role in the young inspirational ‘Set Me Free’. Making himself a regular at moving castings, Choi Woo Shik is known to be a part of well-known movies, ‘Train to Busan’, Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Okja’ and ‘Parasite’. The name is no stranger to K-world fanatics as the first Oscar for Best Picture to a Korean film came through with this Bong Joon Ho masterpiece that has more than a fair bit of hand of Choi Woo Shik himself. Today, we take a look at the stylish arrivals of the actor over the years.

Photo Credit : News1