From Chris Evans to Zac Efron; Here are Hollywood's 6 most eligible bachelors

Whoever stated that finding a decent guy is difficult has clearly never visited Hollywood. Dashing males abound in this town, whether they're actors, singers, or sports stars. Scroll to see 6 most eligible bachelors of Hollywood.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Bradley Cooper tops the list of the sexiest bachelors. Following his split with Irina Shayk, the A Star Is Born actor is cautiously re-entering the dating scene, and there will be no lack of ladies interested in the Hollywood hottie.
The heartthrob is still as famous as he was when he first appeared in 'High School Musical.' The actor recently relocated to Australia after slimming down to 5% body fat for his many topless scenes in the 'Baywatch' film.
Chris Evans previously had a long-term relationship with actress Jenny Slate, which ended in 2018. Evans is an animal enthusiast who enjoys spending time with his rescue dog, Dodger. He practices Buddhism, which implies he is on the path to enlightenment.
Milo Ventimiglia plays the perfect man on screen and is just as flawless in real life. The "This Is Us" star has classic good looks (beautiful hair, handsome face) and an impressive resume to match.
Jon Hamm is like a fine wine — he's just getting better with age. Now if you excuse us, we're off to re-watch "Mad Men" now!
Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep/Kevin on The Boys, is currently single.
