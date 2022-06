1 / 6

Chris Evans' chivalry

Chris Evans is one of Hollywood's most loved stars and is known to being not only a charming actor but also a humble personality. The actor who rose to fame for playing the beloved Marvel superhero, Captain America also possesses several amazing qualities shown by his onscreen character. The actor has been proving himself to be a real-life Steve Rogers by standing up for what he believes, using his position to raise his voice for what's important and for the welfare of others and one can't help but agree that he's just one of Hollywood's nicest guys. From his media interactions to the bond he shares with his co-stars, it is evident that Evans is a modest person. On his birthday, we take a look at some of the incidents where the actor proved to be a real-life Captain America by helping out others and being the best version of himself to set an example for others to follow. Evans' sweet gestures for those around him have gone viral several times including the time that he rushed to help out Betty White to get on stage at the People's Choice Awards in 2015.

Photo Credit : Getty Images