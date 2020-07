4 / 9

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore once shared in an interview that "They didn’t think I was worthy enough of even reading with the casting director. They did it in the basement, and it was a scene where I have to do this oral thing with this guy’s hand, and no one was there so I had to do it to myself. It was by far the most humiliating experience. I thought, ‘They think I’m such s—t that I’m here on a Sunday with the assistant, giving myself a finger in the mouth. This is a low point.’"

