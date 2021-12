1 / 6

Happy 11 years, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky scream couple goals! The Thor actor and the model have been together for 11 years now. They share three kids, India Rose Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth. From tossing each other on snow-clad grounds to adorably making fun of each other during random chores, the couple has time and again imparted some worthwhile lessons of being a strong couple. Hemsworth and Pataky also flaunt their parenting skills often when they make sure their kids are having fun while also learning a thing or two in their lives. Their goofiest pictures are always with each other as they never shy away from being silly on camera. Recently, the duo enjoyed in Europe with their family as they goofily tossed each other on the snow-covered fields. They clicked some beautiful family photos with their kids and other members of the Hemsworth clan. Elsa shared some of the snaps from her social media platform to mark Christmas 2021. Chris and Elsa are definitely one of those couples that fans look up to and on the occasion of them crossing 11 years together, let's take a look at some of their most adorable selfies which will leave you super impressed:

Photo Credit : Elsa Pataky Instagram