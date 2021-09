1 / 6

Chris Hemsworth being a real-life Thor dad

There's a reason why Chris Hemsworth is one of the hottest Avengers. The Australian actor is known for his amazing workout regime and never fails to give fitness inspiration to his fans. For every role, be it the Marvel films or other action dramas, Hemsworth is known to work hard on his physique. The actor isn't too shy when it comes to flaunting his perfect bod and you'll find several shirtless photos of the star on his social media account. The actor enjoys his time on the beach and in several photos, he can be seen having a fun time with his kids and wife Elsa Pataky. There's no doubt that when it comes to his onscreen character Thor, there's no one else we can imagine apart from Hemsworth considering how fits the part not only through his acting mettle but also his physicality. There's something about Chris that does scream, he may be the mightiest avenger of all. To celebrate the beauty that Chris Hemsworth is, we've picked some of the best snaps from is Instagram, where the actor is looking his best in his gorgeous shirtless avatar.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Chris Hemsworth