Chris Hemsworth: 6 photos of the Spiderhead star rocking the colour blue

Everyone adores Chris Hemsworth, who is also known as Christopher Hemsworth, for his role as Thor, Marvel's most attractive actor. He's an Australian actor with a snarky temperament and a towering stature. He is always attractive, regardless of what he does or wears. Whether he's getting ready for a huge premiere or relaxing on the beach with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids, he's always a hit. Below we have lined up 6 times the actor looked handsome as ever in the colour blue.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth looking dapper at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok"
Chris Hemsworth looking handsome as ever with wife Elsa Pataky at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok"
Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo give goofy poses during a photo call for Thor: Ragnarok
Chris Hemsworth looked handsome as ever while attending the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"
We surely can't get over his amazing looks.
Chris Hemsworth attends the Men in Black: International photocall at The Corinthia Hotel.
