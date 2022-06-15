Chris Hemsworth: 6 photos of the Spiderhead star rocking the colour blue

Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:18 AM IST   |  1.9K
   
    Chris Hemsworth

    6 photos of Chris Hemsworth rocking the colour blue

    Everyone adores Chris Hemsworth, who is also known as Christopher Hemsworth, for his role as Thor, Marvel's most attractive actor. He's an Australian actor with a snarky temperament and a towering stature. He is always attractive, regardless of what he does or wears. Whether he's getting ready for a huge premiere or relaxing on the beach with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids, he's always a hit. Below we have lined up 6 times the actor looked handsome as ever in the colour blue.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Thor: Ragnarok

    Chris Hemsworth looking dapper at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok"

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    With wifey

    Chris Hemsworth looking handsome as ever with wife Elsa Pataky at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok"

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Goofy teammates

    Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo give goofy poses during a photo call for Thor: Ragnarok

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Handsome as ever

    Chris Hemsworth looked handsome as ever while attending the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Avengers: Endgame

    We surely can't get over his amazing looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    London Photocall

    Chris Hemsworth attends the Men in Black: International photocall at The Corinthia Hotel.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images