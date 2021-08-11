Advertisement
  Chris Hemsworth Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that capture the Thor actor's funny side in the most endearing way

As Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday on August 11, we take a look at some of his quirkiest snaps that show him in his lighter side as opposed to his action-packed avatar in the Thor films.
    Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo at Thor: Ragnarok premiere

    Chris Hemsworth grinning widely with Mark Ruffalo

    When we think of Chris Hemsworth, we think of the mighty Thor and while the actor fits the bill perfectly as the God of Thunder, the actor has several other sides to him including a funny one. Hemsworth seems to be an actor who can make anyone comfortable with his friendly nature and as we celebrate his birthday on August 11, we give you a glimpse of his lighter side. While the actor may pull off some mean stunts onscreen, the actor is known to be a hoot offscreen and we often see him sharing a laugh with his MCU co-stars in the sweetest way. From comic-con events to red carpet banter, Hemsworth never fails to make his co-stars laugh. If there's a duo that we absolutely adore, it has to be Thor and Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok but what we love even more is Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo's hilarious camaraderie offscreen. This photo perfectly captures their close bond and we love how they are clutching each other's jaws while grinning wide. Hemsworth shares such adorable moments with several of his MCU co-stars and hence we take a look at those endearing moments on his birthday.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi pose together

    Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi in a quirky pose

    If there's an actor-director duo who share a rapport that looks like they could be best friends rather than collaborators, it's Chris and Taika. This photo of the Thor: Ragnarok director and Hemsworth captures their quirky friendship in the best way.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth plays water war with Jimmy Fallon

    Chris Hemsworth is a sport when it comes to talk shows too

    Not only with his MCU co-stars but Chris also makes sure to be the most fun person when he makes a talk show appearance. This photo shows him indulging in a fun water war game with Jimmy Fallon on the latter's show during his 2015 appearance.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston share a laugh together

    Odin's sons sharing a laugh

    Yes! It may seem rare for Loki and Thor to indulge in a big laugh together but it isn't for Chris and Tom Hiddleston who are known to be close friends offscreen. The duo essay brothers in the Thor franchise and unlike their offscreen bond, they are much more appreciative and supportive of each other as actors and friends.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth with his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth

    Chris' candid moment with brothers Liam and Luke

    Chris Hemsworth and his brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth were spotted at a red carpet event together in this photo. The trio is known to share an amazing bond and often make hilarious appearances on each other's Instagram posts as they share funny moments from their vacations and other outings together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky at a red carpet event

    Chris making his lady love Elsa Pataky laugh

    Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are known to give couple goals every time they step out and in this throwback picture of the two from their 2015 appearance, we love how the duo can be seen sharing a laugh together in the most adorable way.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images