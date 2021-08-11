-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Chris Hemsworth
⁄
-
Chris Hemsworth Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that capture the Thor actor's funny side in the most endearing way
Chris Hemsworth Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that capture the Thor actor's funny side in the most endearing way
As Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday on August 11, we take a look at some of his quirkiest snaps that show him in his lighter side as opposed to his action-packed avatar in the Thor films.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3447 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 11, 2021 02:58 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6