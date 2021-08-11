Chris Hemsworth Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that capture the Thor actor's funny side in the most endearing way

1 / 6

Chris Hemsworth grinning widely with Mark Ruffalo

When we think of Chris Hemsworth, we think of the mighty Thor and while the actor fits the bill perfectly as the God of Thunder, the actor has several other sides to him including a funny one. Hemsworth seems to be an actor who can make anyone comfortable with his friendly nature and as we celebrate his birthday on August 11, we give you a glimpse of his lighter side. While the actor may pull off some mean stunts onscreen, the actor is known to be a hoot offscreen and we often see him sharing a laugh with his MCU co-stars in the sweetest way. From comic-con events to red carpet banter, Hemsworth never fails to make his co-stars laugh. If there's a duo that we absolutely adore, it has to be Thor and Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok but what we love even more is Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo's hilarious camaraderie offscreen. This photo perfectly captures their close bond and we love how they are clutching each other's jaws while grinning wide. Hemsworth shares such adorable moments with several of his MCU co-stars and hence we take a look at those endearing moments on his birthday.

Photo Credit : Getty Images