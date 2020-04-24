X
Extraction: Did you know Chris Hemsworth's nickname is Hemsy? Check out other interesting facts about the star

Check out these interesting facts about Extraction star Chris Hemsworth which will make you love and respect the Australian actor even more.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: April 24, 2020 12:20 pm
    Interesting facts about Extraction star Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth's Extraction is one of the most awaited films of this year and what's even better is that it is releasing at a time when the entire world is lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The action-packed movie releases in India today. Starring Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth in pivotal roles, Extraction is reportedly Netflix's biggest blockbuster post ‘Mowgli'. Talking about his role in the much-awaited movie, Randeep shared"Well, I've been doing Hollywood-style acting here in Bollywood for some time now (laughs), so the change wasn't much. But certainly, the action part was very different. We practiced for weeks. We attended workshops and started with the basics of holding a gun, firing a bullet, throwing a punch. First, it was done individually and then it was Chris and I and then other actors. So the preparation work is what gives the scenes the spontaneity." in an exclusive interview with India Today. Actor Chris Hemsworth who is famous for portraying the role of Norse God of Thunder, Thor shared yesterday on his twitter account"Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve achieved. Thankful to everyone involved in making this film possible. It’s out tomorrow on." The actor who is actually a very private person in real life has some really interesting facts about himself and being a fan of the actor you must read about these interesting facts about the star.

    Get to know his all time crush

    Hemsworth's crush is Robin Wright from the 1987 movie "The Princess Bride".

    He took up acting to financially support his family

    The actor once shared his motivation led him to "put too much pressure" on himself when it came to auditions. "If I hadn't taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed."

    Due to his finances, he almost landed up playing a different Marvel comic book character.

    Hemsworth shared that he "got very close" to Channing Tatum's lead role in "G.I. Joe" and Taylor Kitsch's part as Gambit in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

    He works a lot for social causes especially those related to wild animals

    The actor is associated with many causes supporting wildlife and loves doing his bit for the society.

    The actor's first job ever will have you laughing

    The actor was 14 years old when he worked for a pharmacy that would rent the machines made by an appliance company called Fisher & Paykel. His job was to clean the dried milk off breast pumps using a toothbrush, spray, and wipe.

    Did you know that he designed his own clothes when he was young?

    One of his secret talents is sewing, the actor shared how he loved cool clothes and since he couldn't afford them he would sew them and make some for himself.

    The actor paid off all the debts of his parents

    The Thor star’s brother Liam has revealed that Chris once surprised their parents Craig and Leonie by paying off all of their debts.

    Chris was lovingly called Hemsy as a child

    His other nickname as a kid was Kip.

    The actor owns a fitness app

    Centr is a personalized health and fitness app that gives you access to Chris Hemsworth's team so you can Train, Eat and Live better. The generous actor made this app free during the lockdown to help people stay fit during the epidemic.

