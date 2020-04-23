X
Home
/
Photos
/
Chris Hemsworth
/
Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story

Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story

All you need to know about Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky love story which will make you believe in true love all.
579 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's love story from how they met to their blissful family life

    Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's love story from how they met to their blissful family life

    Chris Hemsworth is back with yet another action-packed movie, Extraction which will release tomorrow in India and reportedly its Netflix's biggest blockbuster post ‘Mowgli’. We can't wait for Chris to rule our hearts yet again with this new movie. The actor who portrays the majestic "Thor" in Avengers surprised his fans when he declared he is taking a break from acting for a year, the Australian actor shared “This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I realized that for so long, I’d been sort of looking to the future and chasing ‘what next? and then it hit me that, well, this is it. The thing that I’ve worked for and dreamt of doing, and I’ve just got to enjoy this moment.” After having back to back releases last year it's understandable for any actor to feel this way. The actor's Instagram is full of his family pictures which portrays how much he values his family life, his wife actress and producer Elsa Pataky has forever been supportive of the actor and his work. They are proud parents of three beautiful children. Today we have these things which you need to know about the actor and his wife Elsa Pataky's love story if you are a true fan of the star

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    They met through a mutual friend

    They met through a mutual friend

    Pataky and Hemsworth were introduced to each other by talent agent William Ward.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    They two begin secretly dating

    They two begin secretly dating

    The two quickly hit it off and began dating.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The Indonesia trip

    The Indonesia trip

    Three months after they started dating, the couple was vacationing with their families in Indonesia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    The impromptu wedding plan

    The impromptu wedding plan

    Just 3 months into the relationship and the two surprised the world after getting hitched on the same vacation with their families. Hemsworth shared “Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said, ‘This is a good opportunity with everyone together.’ So, we just did it.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Elsa has a Thor tattoo since she was 15

    Elsa has a Thor tattoo since she was 15

    At the age of 15, Elsa got a Thor "X" tattoo and later ended up marrying the man of her dreams who portrays the Norse god of Thunder.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Meet the Hemsworths

    Meet the Hemsworths

    The actor and his wife are proud parents to a seven-year-old India and five-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Times the Begum of Bollywood taught us how to slay in a saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Times the Begum of Bollywood taught us how to slay in a saree
8 Times Ananya Panday showed her obsession for neon colours with her outfits; See Photos
8 Times Ananya Panday showed her obsession for neon colours with her outfits; See Photos
Prajakta Mali\'s 8 sizzling pictures that will leave you memerised; Check out
Prajakta Mali's 8 sizzling pictures that will leave you memerised; Check out
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement