Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married after dating for 3 months? Check out their love story

Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's love story from how they met to their blissful family life

Chris Hemsworth is back with yet another action-packed movie, Extraction which will release tomorrow in India and reportedly its Netflix's biggest blockbuster post ‘Mowgli’. We can't wait for Chris to rule our hearts yet again with this new movie. The actor who portrays the majestic "Thor" in Avengers surprised his fans when he declared he is taking a break from acting for a year, the Australian actor shared “This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I realized that for so long, I’d been sort of looking to the future and chasing ‘what next? and then it hit me that, well, this is it. The thing that I’ve worked for and dreamt of doing, and I’ve just got to enjoy this moment.” After having back to back releases last year it's understandable for any actor to feel this way. The actor's Instagram is full of his family pictures which portrays how much he values his family life, his wife actress and producer Elsa Pataky has forever been supportive of the actor and his work. They are proud parents of three beautiful children. Today we have these things which you need to know about the actor and his wife Elsa Pataky's love story if you are a true fan of the star

Photo Credit : Instagram