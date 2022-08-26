Chris Pine Birthday: Star Trek to Wonder Woman, 6 must-watch films of the celebrated actor

Chris Pine turns 42! The actor is best known for playing the character of James T. Kirk in the iconic franchise Star Trek. Besides his great contributions to the movie series, Pine is also remembered for playing the role of Lord Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004 with which he made his feature film debut. One of his most recent memorable roles was in Gal Gadot's DC film Wonder Woman that cast the actor as Steve Trevor. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Chris Pine's best films so far.
Directed by J. J. Abrams, although the film is the 11th film in the franchise, Rine entered the sci-fi universe for the first time. The film follows "James Kirk, a brash young man, and Spock, an alien with human and Vulcan blood, who join the crew of the USS Enterprise to combat Nero, a member of the Romulan race who wants to destroy multiple planets."
Making his debut in the DCU, Pine played the role of Steve opposite Gal Gadot. The plot of the film reads, "Princess Diana of an all-female Amazonian race rescues US pilot Steve. Upon learning of a war, she ventures into the world of men to stop Ares, the god of war, from destroying mankind."
Directed by Tarik Saleh, this film is one of Pine's most recent releases. The film revolves around "a discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant, James Harper, who risks everything for his family when he joins a private contracting organization."
This spy-thriller came out not too long ago and saw Pine play the role of a veteran operative. The synopsis of the film reads, "When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham is assigned to root out the mole with his former lover and colleague Celia Harrison."
A rare appearance by Pine in the sequel of the popular rom-com, the plot follows "Princess Mia who faces a new dilemma when her coronation is stopped by Viscount Mabrey, a scheming nobleman, as the rules state that an unmarried woman cannot be made the queen."
The film is Pine's third movie in the franchise. Although it did not receive any raving reviews from critics, fans nonetheless love the flick. It captures the story that reads, "When the Enterprise crashes after an attack by the dictator Krall and a swarm of drones, Kirk, Spock and the crew must find a way off a hostile planet and stop Krall before he destroys the Federation."