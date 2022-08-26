Chris Pine Birthday: Star Trek to Wonder Woman, 6 must-watch films of the celebrated actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Chris Pine

Chris Pine turns 42! The actor is best known for playing the character of James T. Kirk in the iconic franchise Star Trek. Besides his great contributions to the movie series, Pine is also remembered for playing the role of Lord Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004 with which he made his feature film debut. One of his most recent memorable roles was in Gal Gadot's DC film Wonder Woman that cast the actor as Steve Trevor. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Chris Pine's best films so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images