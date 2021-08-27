Chris Pine Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actor that boast of his WIDE collection of colourful suits

1 / 6

Chris Pine in DAPPER SUITS

Hollywood has its fair share of Chrises and Chris Pine is definitely one of the most talked-about among them. The actor, who has aced some fantastic roles in movies including Star Trek, Princess Diaries, Wonder Woman, and the Outlaw King, among others, has always been known for his acting, physique, and definitely his selection of suits! There isn’t any colour in the world that Pine hasn’t worn, and fans know that he doesn't repeat when it comes to his tuxedos! That being said, Pine's humble attitude and extremely professional behaviour have made him a superstar in Hollywood who is loved, as well as respected. Now, coming back to his suits again, Pine has created several style statements during his career by wearing different coloured tuxedos, and we have taken the opportunity to list some of them to commemorate his birthday. He has definitely thought of his fans while choosing the style and colour of the suits, since none of them look out of place at the events. If we happen to open Twitter, there would be at least someone talking about Pine's tuxedos and that says a lot about the kind of trust fans have in their favourite actor when it comes to him wearing suits! So without further ado, here are some pictures of Pine wearing perfectly fitted suits:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES