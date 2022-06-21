Happy Birthday Chris Pratt: 6 Photos which deem the Thor: Love and Thunder star as the ULTIMATE family man

1 / 6

Family Man

Chris Pratt, who celebrates his 43rd birthday today, i.e. June 21, 2022, is the Hollywood underdog story of our wildest dreams! From being the witty TV darling as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation to a box office superstar as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Chris' journey to global stardom is truly inspirational. With Jurassic World Dominion released and drawing good BO numbers globally, Pratt's next highly-awaited release is Thor: Love and Thunder, slated to come out on July 7. Besides being a bankable actor, Pratt can also be given the title of the ultimate family man. Married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris is a caring dad to three beautiful kids - Jack, 9, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, one month. Taking a look at his heartwarming family snaps, we can't help but gush over Chris Pratt's fairytale romance with his gorgeous wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The pair started dating in June 2018 and on January 13, 2019, Chris announced his engagement to Katherine, before the lovebirds said "I do" on June 8, 2019. Their Instagram pages are filled with PDA moments between the two as they shower each other with love and affection, every chance they get. It's truly adorable to see this Hollywood couple living it up, family style!

Photo Credit : Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram