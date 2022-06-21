Happy Birthday Chris Pratt: 6 Photos which deem the Thor: Love and Thunder star as the ULTIMATE family man

Chris Pratt, who celebrates his 43rd birthday today, i.e. June 21, 2022, is the Hollywood underdog story of our wildest dreams! From being the witty TV darling as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation to a box office superstar as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Chris' journey to global stardom is truly inspirational. With Jurassic World Dominion released and drawing good BO numbers globally, Pratt's next highly-awaited release is Thor: Love and Thunder, slated to come out on July 7. Besides being a bankable actor, Pratt can also be given the title of the ultimate family man. Married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris is a caring dad to three beautiful kids - Jack, 9, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, one month.
Taking a look at his heartwarming family snaps, we can't help but gush over Chris Pratt's fairytale romance with his gorgeous wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The pair started dating in June 2018 and on January 13, 2019, Chris announced his engagement to Katherine, before the lovebirds said "I do" on June 8, 2019. Their Instagram pages are filled with PDA moments between the two as they shower each other with love and affection, every chance they get. It's truly adorable to see this Hollywood couple living it up, family style!
Photo Credit : Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram
In a recent wedding anniversary post, Katherine Schwarzenegger penned the sweetest romantic note for Chris Pratt: "Happy anniversary my love angel face I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker —making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy. Happy anniversary!"
Photo Credit : Chris Pratt Instagram
Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris share a son named Jack. The father-son duo share a close-knit bond as seen in this adorable throwback snap of the pair going fishing, which made Chris a very proud dad!
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter, Lyla, is seen spending quality time with her pops as the dad-daughter duo enjoys a hiking trip in the woods.
The Pratt-Schwarzenegger fam's latest addition is Baby Eloise, who was born on May 22, 2022. It was recently when Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a first look at baby Eloise and in a cute Father's Day post to her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, celebrating the two, we get to see what a protective dad Chris already is to Eloise, who is her Daddy's Little Girl!
Seeing his unbreakable bond with his daughters, Lyla and Eloise, we can definitely deem Chris Pratt as the ultimate GIRL DAD! Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt!
