Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Anniversary: 6 times the model hilariously trolled her husband on social media

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may be happily married with two children, but that doesn't mean they have to respect one other's comments sections. In fact, Legend and Teigen are making a solid case to dethrone Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as the King and Queen of internet trolling. The 15-year-old lovebirds are notoriously sharp on social media, particularly when they trade jabs about each other's professions, intellects, and parenting abilities. However, as compared to Lively and Reynolds' online banter, the trolling is noticeably one-sided, and Teigen tends to take the reigns when it comes to inter-relationship snark. Here are 6 times Teigen has poked fun at Legend.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The model and media celebrity shared a video of Legend in the shower, nude and oblivious. The video has been watched over 8 million times and is labeled "ICYMI," which stands for "in case you missed it."
Hell hath no fury like a mother who is left at home with her baby while her husband attends the Billboard Music Awards.
On Father's Day Teigen got sentimental about Legend, calling him, "My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest". She finished her post by joking: "I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here."
Chrissy posted this photo on Instagram and captioned it, "me laughing at my own feed."
Photo Credit : Chrissy Teigen Instagram
Chrissy captioned this with, "my baby got another honorary doctorate! I have a bunch too I just don't brag about all the time."
Chrissy shared this meme of the Arthur poster with the name 'Legend' superimposed saying the character resembles her husband.