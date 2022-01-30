Christian Bale Birthday: 6 lesser known facts about the actor that will leave you surprised

Christian Bale is undoubtedly one of the best actors of our generation. The actor is known for his method of acting and has undergone body transformations several times for films, leaving his fans absolutely gobsmacked with his acting skills. From being a child actor to eventually playing Batman on screen, Bale's career has been an impressive one. As the actor celebrates his birthday on January 30, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor and his process. Bale's career has been an inspiration for every actor. The actor has played varied roles from biopics to superheroes and is now also gearing up to play a supervillain in Marvel's upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor will be making his Marvel debut soon as he reportedly plays the role of Gorr the God Butcher. While fans are familiar with Christian's career in terms of his big hits, many forget that the actor started out with a Steven Spielberg film. Bale got his big break at the age of 13 as he starred in Spielberg's Empire of the Sun.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Christian Bale is deemed to be the best Batman by several fans but you may be surprised to know that the actor believed he had messed up his audition at the beginning. Bale gave the audition for the role in Val Kilmer's suit and believed that his voice would have got him a rejection.
Over the years, Christian Bale and Leonardo Dicaprio have been up for the same roles quite a few times. Bale had reportedly auditioned for Titanic but lost out on the role after director James Cameron decided not to cast two British actors to play American characters.
Christian Bale underwent an unbelievable transformation for his role in The Machinist. The actor lost nearly 60 pounds for this role.
Christian Bale starred in a commercial for a fabric softener as an 8-year-old before starting his acting career.
While everyone is well-versed with his film acting, not many know that Bale has also taken to the stage. The actor made his stage debut at West End opposite Rowan Atkinson in a play called The Nerd.