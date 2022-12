The Kapoor family's Christmas brunch

The Kapoor family has been considered to be the first film family in Bollywood. The illustrious family has contributed several talents to Hindi cinema, including legendary actor-director Prithviraj Kapoor, his son, and pathbreaking filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his grandsons, and their children. Raj Kapoor's sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor, and grandchildren including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, also emerged as movie stars. Every year, the Kapoor family has a grand get-together on the occasion of Christmas, with a special brunch. Here we present 10 throwback pictures of the Kapoor family, that showcase their love immense love for Christmas.