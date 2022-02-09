Happy Birthday Chung Ha: ‘Gotta Go’ star’s 7 selfies that have rendered us speechless with her beauty

1 / 7

Chung Ha

A wondrous addition to the world of K-pop, Kim Chan Mi, better known by her stage name Chung Ha, celebrates her 26th international birthday today. Ambitious and relentless, Chung Ha began taking dancing lessons and debuted under I.O.I in 2016. Following the official closure of the group’s activities, she debuted as a solo star, releasing multiple record-breaking tracks including ‘Gotta Go’, ‘Snapping’, ‘Bicycle’ amongst others. With a penchant for enchanting moves and a fiery vocal ability to back it up, Chung Ha has been a leading name as a female soloist. Multiple collaborations under her belt, she has built a strong footing for her genre-spanning musical discography. A beauty through and through, here are some of our favourite selfies of the birthday girl!

Photo Credit : Chung Ha's Instagram