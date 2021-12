1 / 7

A mini look book on the various ensembles by the brilliant soloist, Chungha

Chungha was born as Kim Chan Mi on February 9, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea. Under her English name Annie Kim, she lived in Dallas, Texas, for eight years before returning to South Korea to become a singer. As a result, she is able to speak both English and Korean. She debuted on May 4, with the project girl group I.O.I with the mini-album ‘Chrysalis’. On April 21, she released her pre-debut single titled ‘Week’, on the official M&H Entertainment YouTube account, followed on June 7 by her debut EP, entitled ‘Hands on Me’, with the lead track ‘Why Don't You Know’. Chungha released her second extended play Offset on January 17, 2018. The EP contains five tracks including the title track ‘Roller Coaster’. On June 26, MNH Entertainment confirmed that she would be having a comeback on July 18 with her third mini-album titled ‘Blooming Blue’, with ‘Love U’ serving as the lead single. On January 2, 2019, she released her single album, Gotta Go. On April 27, ‘Stay Tonight’ was released as a pre-release single from the singer's upcoming album. The song debuted and peaked at number 9 on the Gaon Digital Chart, and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Chungha made a soundtrack appearance for the tvN drama ‘Record of Youth’ with the track ‘You're In My Soul’, released on September 14, 2020. She then collaborated with Danish singer, Christopher on the single, ‘Bad Boy’. The live version was released on September 23 while the music video was released on September 25. Chungha signed with 88rising in November 2020. She then collaborated with R3hab on the single ‘Dream of You’ released on November 27, 2020. On November 29, 2021, Chungha released the special single ‘Killing Me’.

Photo Credit : News1