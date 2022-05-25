Cillian Murphy Birthday: From Peaky Blinders to Dunkirk, 6 UNMISSABLE performances of the actor

Cillian Murphy turns 45! The Irish actor has taken over the world with his ever-popular work on the series Peaky Blinders as the character Thomas "Tommy" Shelby. For those still in the dark, Murphy was once the lead singer, lyricist and guitarist of the band The Sons of Mr Green Genes. The visionary actor left a record deal with the band and pursued his passion for acting which has proved to be the right decision for Murphy as he has become a highly acclaimed actor with an illustrious career to brag about. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of Cillian Murphy's best performances so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
A show that cannot be written off in a list of Murphy's bests, Peaky Blinders follows Tommy Shelby who leads his gang in Birmingham and fights through dangerous odds to keep his pack running. Alongside Muphy on the show are other brilliant actors including Helen McCrory, Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin and more.
Photo Credit : Netflix
Joining director and lead John Krasinski in the sequel of the critically acclaimed film, Murphy plays the role of Emmet in the movie. The plot continues after the tragedies back home now the Abbott family must first confront the dangers of the outer world while they struggle to survive in silence. When they are forced to travel into the unknown, they rapidly learn that the sound-sensitive monsters are not the only dangers that await them beyond the white sand.
Photo Credit : Paramount Pictures
A tale that retells the horrors of the disastrous World War II, when the soldiers of the British Empire, Belgium and France threw their lives in danger to evacuate the town of Dunkirk during an arduous battle with the German forces. Murphy stands out in the film as he gives a chilling performance as the shivering soldier in this Christopher Nolan masterpiece.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
Widely considered Murphy's breakthrough film, 28 Days Later is a horror sci-fi film that revolves around a team of survivors who strive to cope with the repercussions of the calamity and find security after a mystery virus wreaks havoc throughout the United Kingdom. Murphy essays the role of Jim in the film.
Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios
In this Neil Jordan movie, Cillian portrays the role of Patrick who was abandoned by his mother when he was a baby. Father Liam who happens to be his true father, discovers him and places him in an abusive foster family. Patrick identifies as transgendered and renames himself, Kitten, while she travels to London in the hopes of finding her mother. She works as a magician's assistant, a prostitute, and a dancer along the road.
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Classics
A 2006 war drama that casts Murphy as Damien. The film follows Damien O'Donovan, a young Irish doctor in the 1920s who is getting ready to leave for a new career in London. British Black and Tans arrive as he bids his farewell at a friend's ranch, and a young guy is murdered. Damien accompanies his brother Teddy in the Irish Republican Army, however, the brothers are soon torn apart by political events.
Photo Credit : IFC Films
