Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and more on Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show, known as one of the most popular reality shows on Television, has been graced by all the top-notch celebrities from the industry to promote their films. Led by Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski playing unique characters to tickle the bones of the masses. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. In the upcoming weekend episode, Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus star cast will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promo their film.