Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde starrer Cirkus is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas. After teasing fans with a quirky video and colourful posters, today, the entire team was seen making a stylish appearance at the trailer launch event. The Cirkus team twinned in red outfits and looked absolutely stunning. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen.
Ranveer and Pooja were seen posing quirkily on the red carpet. Pooja opted for a red ruffled saree while Ranveer rocked a red suit and a flat cap for the trailer launch event.
Jacqueline and Varun Sharma were also in the mood for some fun. The duo was captured in a candid moment. The actress looked chic in a red saree and Varun wore a casual red outfit.
Rohit Shetty and Ranveer were seen sitting down on the red carpet while posing for the cameras.
The entire Cirkus team flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed together for a group picture.
