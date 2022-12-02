Trailer launch

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde starrer Cirkus is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas. After teasing fans with a quirky video and colourful posters, today, the entire team was seen making a stylish appearance at the trailer launch event. The Cirkus team twinned in red outfits and looked absolutely stunning. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen.