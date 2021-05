1 / 8

Model Clara Berry's lesser-known facts

Riverdale’s KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry have surprised everyone by revealing that they are expecting a baby. Even though the two tried to keep their romance private, there were a couple of things that made people believe the two are in a relationship before they made things official. It was in December 2019 that KJ Apa revealed during a media interaction that he is “very much in love right now”, without sharing her name. But, fans and followers didn’t take time to speculate what is going on when they witnessed him liking all of Clara Berry’s pictures on the social media. Even though there were rumours about their breakup in the middle of 2020, it was in August 2020 that KJ Apa shared a romantic nude portrait of Clara Berry. Having been together for over a year and a half, on May 19, 2021, the couple announced that they are officially pregnant by sharing a picture of Clara Berry’s visibly baby bump. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about KJ Apa’s girlfriend that many of the actor’s fans and followers would want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Clara Berry Instagram