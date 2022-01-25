Claudia Kim Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of Avengers: Age of Ultron star that will leave you mesmerised with her beauty

Claudia Kim aka Kim Soo-hyun is a South Korean model and actress who has also made a mark in Hollywood. Claudia started her acting career with the 2006 Korean Drama, Queen of the Game. She also starred in several other projects including the likes of Brain, spy comedy 7th Grade Civil Servant among others. As for her Hollywood projects, Kim grabbed attention for her roles in Marco Polo and Avengers: Age of Ultron and recently also in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. As Claudia celebrates her birthday on January 25, we take a look at some of her best red carpet appearances. If there's one thing you will realise looking at these photos, it's that Claudia can rock any outfit with utmost grace. Among several of her appearances, the actress has donned several stunning outfits and she never fails to leave us mesmerised with her looks. As Claudia turns 37, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings from movie premieres to other important events.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the world premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the actress donned a stunning floral dress on the red carpet and looked nothing short of gorgeous.
For several events, Claudia has chosen to go for black outfits and among several of them, this one from the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald remains our favourite. Kim looked gorgeous as she stunned on the red carpet in the shimmery black dress with the iconic red lip look.
If there's one actress who can carry every black dress with panache, it's Claudia Kim. We love this simple yet elegant look of the actress from an event.
Like we said earlier, Kim certainly seems to have a liking for black outfits and among her several other appearances, the actress certainly left everyone absolutely stunned and smitten with her look at the UK premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald. The actress looked beyond gorgeous in her off-shoulder black gown.
There's nothing more stunning than a beautiful woman donning a black power suit and Claudia Kim did exactly that as she attended the Women In Film Annual Gala in 2019.