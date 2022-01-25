Claudia Kim Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of Avengers: Age of Ultron star that will leave you mesmerised with her beauty

1 / 6

Claudia Kim at Captain America premiere

Claudia Kim aka Kim Soo-hyun is a South Korean model and actress who has also made a mark in Hollywood. Claudia started her acting career with the 2006 Korean Drama, Queen of the Game. She also starred in several other projects including the likes of Brain, spy comedy 7th Grade Civil Servant among others. As for her Hollywood projects, Kim grabbed attention for her roles in Marco Polo and Avengers: Age of Ultron and recently also in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. As Claudia celebrates her birthday on January 25, we take a look at some of her best red carpet appearances. If there's one thing you will realise looking at these photos, it's that Claudia can rock any outfit with utmost grace. Among several of her appearances, the actress has donned several stunning outfits and she never fails to leave us mesmerised with her looks. As Claudia turns 37, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings from movie premieres to other important events.

Photo Credit : Getty Images