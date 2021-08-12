PHOTOS: 6 glamorous looks of our birthday girl aka CLC's Yujin

1 / 6

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of CLC's Yujin in a specially curated photo gallery.

Happy Birthday, CLC's Yujin! Yujin, also known as Choi Yujin, turns 25 years old today (26 years in Korean age). The beautiful and talented idol is best known as a member of the girl group CLC under Cube Entertainment as the sub-vocalist and lead dancer! Besides being a singer, she is also an actress. Yujin began her acting career in 2016 in a supporting role in the Naver TV web drama, 'Nightmare High' and more recently in Netflix's 'So Not Worth It'. She is currently participating in Mnet's reality survival show 'Girls Planet 999'. Her motto on Girls Planet 999 is "Unexpected 'No-Exit' charms! A master of aegyo more refreshing than lemon". Today on Yujin's birthday, we take a look at some of her most glamorous appearances over the years. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit : News1