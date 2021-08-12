PHOTOS: 6 glamorous looks of our birthday girl aka CLC's Yujin

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Happy Birthday, CLC's Yujin! Yujin, also known as Choi Yujin, turns 25 years old today (26 years in Korean age). The beautiful and talented idol is best known as a member of the girl group CLC under Cube Entertainment as the sub-vocalist and lead dancer! Besides being a singer, she is also an actress. Yujin began her acting career in 2016 in a supporting role in the Naver TV web drama, 'Nightmare High' and more recently in Netflix's 'So Not Worth It'. She is currently participating in Mnet's reality survival show 'Girls Planet 999'. Her motto on Girls Planet 999 is "Unexpected 'No-Exit' charms! A master of aegyo more refreshing than lemon". Today on Yujin's birthday, we take a look at some of her most glamorous appearances over the years. Check out the photos below.
Photo Credit : News1
CLC's Yujin looks like a doll in a black top and purple plaid skirt as she is captured dancing.
CLC's Yujin looks chic in an all-black outfit as she waves to the camera.
CLC's Yujin looks lovely in a floral top as she waves at the camera.
CLC's Yujin channels her inner cuteness as she makes finger hearts for fans at an event.
CLC's Yujin looks on at an outdoor appearance as she wears a mask to cover her face.