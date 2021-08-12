Advertisement
  4. PHOTOS: 6 glamorous looks of our birthday girl aka CLC's Yujin

Here's a rundown of CLC's Yujin's best looks over the years.
    CLC's Yujin makes a heart (Pic credit - News1)

    Presenting some of our favourite style moments of CLC's Yujin in a specially curated photo gallery.

    Happy Birthday, CLC's Yujin! Yujin, also known as Choi Yujin, turns 25 years old today (26 years in Korean age). The beautiful and talented idol is best known as a member of the girl group CLC under Cube Entertainment as the sub-vocalist and lead dancer! Besides being a singer, she is also an actress. Yujin began her acting career in 2016 in a supporting role in the Naver TV web drama, 'Nightmare High' and more recently in Netflix's 'So Not Worth It'. She is currently participating in Mnet's reality survival show 'Girls Planet 999'. Her motto on Girls Planet 999 is "Unexpected 'No-Exit' charms! A master of aegyo more refreshing than lemon". Today on Yujin's birthday, we take a look at some of her most glamorous appearances over the years. Check out the photos below.

    Photo Credit : News1

    CLC's Yujin looks like a doll (Pic credit - News1)

    Like a doll

    CLC's Yujin looks like a doll in a black top and purple plaid skirt as she is captured dancing.

    Photo Credit : News1

    CLC's Yujin waves at the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Rock Chic

    CLC's Yujin looks chic in an all-black outfit as she waves to the camera.

    Photo Credit : News1

    CLC's Yujin waves with both hands (Pic credit - News1)

    Flora girl

    CLC's Yujin looks lovely in a floral top as she waves at the camera.

    Photo Credit : News1

    CLC's Yujin giving finger hearts (Pic credit - News1)

    Little hearts

    CLC's Yujin channels her inner cuteness as she makes finger hearts for fans at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

    CLC's Yujin looks on at an outdoor appearance (Pic credit - News1)

    Mask it up!

    CLC's Yujin looks on at an outdoor appearance as she wears a mask to cover her face.

    Photo Credit : News1