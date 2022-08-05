Cole-Dylan Sprouse Birthday: 6 times The Suite Life of Zack & Cody stars showed off their iconic brotherhood

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse turn 30! The twins first stepped into the industry as child actors on the legendary sitcom Friends. Their bloopers on the show are still loved and rewatched thousand times by fans. They played the same character of Ross' son Ben in the show. Going on from the iconic role to Disney shows, the twins landed their own sitcom in 2005 which lasted three seasons and has become a cult favourite since then, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. After their show ended in 2008, the brothers decided to focus on their studies and obtained professional degrees before joining back the turf again. Continue scrolling to check out the cutest interaction between Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse on a red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, the twins rocked the red carpet together as they pulled up silly poses for the cameras.
At the LA Premiere of Cole Sprouse's film Five Feet Apart, Dylan hugged his bro tight as he congratulated Cole on the film.
At the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival After Party, the twins once again brought out their funny poses for the camera as they proved that they are an iconic duo.
Going back a few years to 2011, the twins look as adorable as always standing cutely beside each other.
Another blast from the past. This picture from Kid's Choice Awards in 2010 showcases just how naughty Cole can be as his brother Dylan behaves beside him.
The two went out on a brothers' day out as they visited the E3 Gaming Convention in 2017.