Cole-Dylan Sprouse Birthday: 6 times The Suite Life of Zack & Cody stars showed off their iconic brotherhood

1 / 7

Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse turn 30! The twins first stepped into the industry as child actors on the legendary sitcom Friends. Their bloopers on the show are still loved and rewatched thousand times by fans. They played the same character of Ross' son Ben in the show. Going on from the iconic role to Disney shows, the twins landed their own sitcom in 2005 which lasted three seasons and has become a cult favourite since then, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. After their show ended in 2008, the brothers decided to focus on their studies and obtained professional degrees before joining back the turf again. Continue scrolling to check out the cutest interaction between Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse on a red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images