Conor McGregor Birthday: 6 FACTS about the Pro MMA fighter that you probably didn't know

Conor McGregor turns 34! The Mixed Martial artist has gained fame and glory all around the world. With his strength, tenacity and fighting ability, McGregor has become one of the biggest names in the industry today. In every one of his fights, the fighter gathers a quick crowd of millions as his matches fail to ever bore an audience member. Though very few know much about the man behind the boxing gloves. To commemorate Conor McGregor on his birthday, scroll down further to swipe through some interesting facts that are probably not known about the MMA fighter.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Unlike others in the game, McGregor has always been one about fighting. In the documentary, The Notorious, he revealed that he has always been obsessed with fighting, unlike the others who gravitate towards expensive cars, and watches.
While athletes require sticking to one weight class for safety and fair play, McGregor is a unique player who can dip his toes in all weight classes. In the UFC, he has fought from Featherweight to Welterweight.
McGregor has been vocal about his support for the queer community, particularly gay marriage as he remarked that every human deserves respect irrespective of their sexuality and gender identity.
In 2011 while fighting against Patrick Doherty, McGregor shocked all as he landed two quick blows on his opponent and send him out in 4 seconds into the fight.
Long before his successful career in fighting, the pro fighter was a plumber apprentice though he quickly realised his passion and left to pursue his dreams.
McGregor is not only dedicated to fighting, the pro fighter has been in a committed relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2017, Conor Jack McGregor Jr and subsequently had two more kids, Croia and Rian.