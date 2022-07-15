Conor McGregor Birthday: 6 FACTS about the Pro MMA fighter that you probably didn't know

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor turns 34! The Mixed Martial artist has gained fame and glory all around the world. With his strength, tenacity and fighting ability, McGregor has become one of the biggest names in the industry today. In every one of his fights, the fighter gathers a quick crowd of millions as his matches fail to ever bore an audience member. Though very few know much about the man behind the boxing gloves. To commemorate Conor McGregor on his birthday, scroll down further to swipe through some interesting facts that are probably not known about the MMA fighter.

Photo Credit : Getty Images