From Courteney Cox to Will Smith, here are 6 Hollywood celebrities who are sports fans

As much as you and I confess to rooting for our favourite teams, there are certain celebs who may be even greater fans than the rest of us. Of course, they often have front-row seats and all-access credentials so they can chat it up with their favourite athletes—a privilege we don't normally get—but that doesn't diminish their enthusiasm. And, because we've seen a lot of diehards, throughout the years, we are going to offer you a list of some other big-time celebrity sports fans.
Will Smith, despite being one of Hollywood's most prominent actors, keeps things real by supporting his native Philadelphia sports teams. He's much more enthusiastic about the NBA's Sixers, since he's one of the team's owners.
Jenny from the block, of course, is a die-hard New York Yankees fan. However, few people are aware that she is also a co-owner of the Miami Dolphins. Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony bought a modest stake in the squad in 2009.
Jessica Alba, believe it or not, is often ranked among the most ardent sports enthusiasts. She often sits courtside at Golden State Warriors basketball games, despite their poor record, and is also a fan of the NFL's Oakland Raiders.
Khloe Kardashian's relationship with ex-Lakers player Lamar Odom does not seem to have affected her love of basketball or the Los Angeles Lakers. The reality star is often seen applauding on the sidelines.
While Courteney Cox may not be as well-known as Lakers fans Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson, she is a devoted supporter of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jennifer Lawrence enjoys representing her hometown of Louisville whenever she returns home. She's been seen eating pizza and cheering on the University of Louisville Cardinals during a few basketball games.