1 / 6

Courteney Cox's Funny Instagram Posts

FRIENDS will always remain one of the special shows for various reasons. Even today, FRIENDS is as popular as it was back then. Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc delivered an incredible performance as Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribbiani. Chandler's sarcastic humour, Joey's love for food and his iconic line 'How You Doin?', Monica's OCD personality, Ross's geeky persona, Phoebe's weird and cute antics and Rachel's fashionable moments, every character is unique in its own way. Time and again, Courteney, Jennifer, Matt, Matthew, David, and Lisa Kudrow have proved that off-screen they are as funny as their characters. Speaking of Courteney for today, she is one of the wittiest celebrities and you know it! Right from making fun of herself to pulling her friends' legs, she is one friend you wish you had in your life. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows her posts are entertaining and equally funny. Speaking of that, here's a look at five Instagram posts of the actress that will make you go ROFL.

Photo Credit : Instagram