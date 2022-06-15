Courteney Cox Birthday: Friends casting, relationships and more interesting facts about the actress

1 / 6

Friends role

Courteney Cox shot to fame after starring as Monica Geller on Friends. The actress essayed the role on the popular sitcom from 1994 to 2004 as the series went on to air on Television for 10 seasons. For her performance in the series, she also received seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and also won one of them. Cox became a beloved character on the show and several of her character's quotes and dialogues became fan favourite lines from the show. Apart from Friends, the actress' other famous works also include her role as Gale Weathers in Scream franchise. As for her TV career, the actress also starred in shows such as Cougar Town, Family Ties and Dirt. Her most recent series has been Shining Vale. In terms of her character on Friends, Courteney's casting has an interesting story. Not many know that Cox was originally offered the role of Rachel Green on the show although she requested the producers to consider her for Monica's role since she related to the character more and found that she shared some similar traits with Geller. On Courteney's birthday, here's some more interesting facts about her.

Photo Credit : Getty Images