From Courteney Cox to Mark Ruffalo: Check out THESE actors who took the Instagram filter challenge

The Instagram characters challenge is going viral and how. Check out the list of your favourite actors who also took up the challenge and got some surprising results.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Celebrities who took up the Instagram filter challenge

    Celebrities who took up the Instagram filter challenge

    As we speak, Instagram is unarguably one of the most popular and trending social media sites. There are always various sorts of quirky and different types of filters that keep happening on social media. Along with the fans, even our favourite actors like Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Hamill also took up some fun and interesting filter challenges. They got some surprising results that are definitely worth checking out. On that note, we have compiled some of the most fun filter challenges of your favourite actors for you. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Getty images

  • 2 / 7
    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recently met at the SAG Awards 2020 where they took up the challenge of 'Which friends character are you' at the red carpet. Brad has played the character of Will Colbert, who was one of the founding members, along with Ross Geller, of the I Hate Rachel Green Club. After taking the challenge, Pitt got Chandler Bing while Jennifer, who played Rachel on the show, got Phoebe Buffay! She could not have been more ecstatic giving a shout out to one of her besties Lisa Kudrow.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 7
    Zelda Williams

    Zelda Williams

    Zelda Williams tried the 'Which Disney character are you' challenge and she was matched with no other than Genie, the iconic character from Aladdin that her father is known for voicing!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Mark Hamill

    Mark Hamill

    Mark Hamill took the 'Which star wars character are you' and he got the character of none other than Luke Skywalker.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Idina Menzel

    Idina Menzel

    Idina Menzel recently attended the Golden Globes Red Carpet where she was asked to take up the 'Which Disney character are you' challenge. Menzel decided to take up the challenge and she ended up as Flounder from The Little Mermaid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox, popularly known as Monica from FRIENDS, always has her Instagram content on point. The 55 year old actress recently decided to take up the 'Which friends character are you' and the filters never agreed to her as Monica unless her last try. On her first attempt, she got Rachel Green, on her second attempt she got here older brother Ross. Following that was Joey, then Phoebe and then chandler. Eventually, on her sixth turn, Cox managed to get the result everyone was expecting, which is MONICA GELLER!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo, who is known for playing the Hulk in several MCU films, just took the 'Which Marvel character are you' challenge and he got THE HULK! This is a proof that it was meant to be.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

