From Courteney Cox to Mark Ruffalo: Check out THESE actors who took the Instagram filter challenge

6 / 7

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, popularly known as Monica from FRIENDS, always has her Instagram content on point. The 55 year old actress recently decided to take up the 'Which friends character are you' and the filters never agreed to her as Monica unless her last try. On her first attempt, she got Rachel Green, on her second attempt she got here older brother Ross. Following that was Joey, then Phoebe and then chandler. Eventually, on her sixth turn, Cox managed to get the result everyone was expecting, which is MONICA GELLER!

Photo Credit : Instagram