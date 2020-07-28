Friends alum Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid's special moments show they are head over heels in love

1 / 7

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid's pictures

Friends star Courteney Cox is dating Johnny McDaid for a long time. The couple began dating in 2013 and are going stronger than ever. Courteney's Instagram includes many pictures with her beau. The actress also recently took to her Instagram to wish her boyfriend a very happy birthday. She shared a collage of the couple from their video chat and wrote, 'It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone' A few months ago, during an at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Courteney opened up about being apart from her boyfriend. She told Ellen, "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened. "I have not seen him in so long and you don't realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it's like, Oh, my God, I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It's been hard, really. This is the longest time." As the duo continues to give couple goals, take a look at their best moments shared by Courteney on her Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram