Friends alum Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid's special moments show they are head over heels in love
Friends star Courteney Cox is dating Johnny McDaid for a long time. The couple began dating in 2013 and are going stronger than ever. As the duo continues to give couple goals, take a look at their best moments.
Updated: July 28, 2020 04:24 pm
Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid's pictures
Friends star Courteney Cox is dating Johnny McDaid for a long time. The couple began dating in 2013 and are going stronger than ever. Courteney's Instagram includes many pictures with her beau. The actress also recently took to her Instagram to wish her boyfriend a very happy birthday. She shared a collage of the couple from their video chat and wrote, 'It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone' A few months ago, during an at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Courteney opened up about being apart from her boyfriend. She told Ellen, "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened. "I have not seen him in so long and you don't realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it's like, Oh, my God, I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It's been hard, really. This is the longest time." As the duo continues to give couple goals, take a look at their best moments shared by Courteney on her Instagram.
Photobombed
This pic will leave you in splits. Courteney captioned it as, 'Utterly photobombed #badpuns #suffolk'.
Her one and only
On his birthday last year, Courteney penned a sweet note and wrote, 'He always listens no matter what is being said. Where others lose interest....he still cares. He turns words into poetry and thoughts into songs. He has a tender heart, a beautiful mind, a wicked sense of humor and he’s not bad to look at. Happy birthday J. I love you.'
Selfie on point
The couple keeps giving relationship goals.
Courteney is his number one fan
'Happy to be taking care of my man....I’M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN! Johnny has sooo many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium. Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work. #onthemend #misery,' captioned Courteney.
Making memories
This pic is all things love.
Selfie on point
The couple is deeply in love with each other.
