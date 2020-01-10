Home
PHOTOS: Courteney Cox's adorable moments with daughter Coco Arquette will melt your heart

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox share an amazing bond with each other. Coco has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. As they continue to give us mother-daughter goals, check out Courteney's adorable moments with daughter Coco.
  • 1 / 7
    Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's pics

    Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's pics

    Friends alum Courteney Cox recently shared a hilarious video with her daughter Coco Arquette on Instagram and the same took the internet by storm. The 55-year-old former Friends star teamed up with her beautiful daughter for a dance routine on TikTok. The clip features them dancing along on the lyrics of Skinny Lil B Word. The Friends actress captioned her video as, "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them #familyaerobics." The video will certainly remind you of Friends Season 6 episode "The Routine", in which Monica and Ross (David Schwimmer) perform a choreographed dance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Speaking about Coco and Courteney, both share an amazing bond with each other. Coco has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. As they continue to give us mother-daughter goals, check out Courteney's adorable moments with her daughter Coco.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Spitting image of her mom

    Spitting image of her mom

    Coco is a spitting image of her mom Courteney in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Kisses for mommy

    Kisses for mommy

    Aww, how cute is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Courteney and Coco often attend the events together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Reader

    Reader

    This photo proves Coco is an avid reader.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Christmas Eve Tradition

    Christmas Eve Tradition

    The actress shares an amazing bond with actress Laura Dern's family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Throwback

    Throwback

    Courteney who is known for her sense of humour captioned this childhood pic of Coco saying, "#tbt when she used to like me".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

