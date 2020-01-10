PHOTOS: Courteney Cox's adorable moments with daughter Coco Arquette will melt your heart

1 / 7

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's pics

Friends alum Courteney Cox recently shared a hilarious video with her daughter Coco Arquette on Instagram and the same took the internet by storm. The 55-year-old former Friends star teamed up with her beautiful daughter for a dance routine on TikTok. The clip features them dancing along on the lyrics of Skinny Lil B Word. The Friends actress captioned her video as, "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them #familyaerobics." The video will certainly remind you of Friends Season 6 episode "The Routine", in which Monica and Ross (David Schwimmer) perform a choreographed dance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Speaking about Coco and Courteney, both share an amazing bond with each other. Coco has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. As they continue to give us mother-daughter goals, check out Courteney's adorable moments with her daughter Coco.

Photo Credit : Instagram