/
/
/
PHOTOS: Courteney Cox's adorable moments with daughter Coco Arquette will melt your heart
PHOTOS: Courteney Cox's adorable moments with daughter Coco Arquette will melt your heart
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox share an amazing bond with each other. Coco has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. As they continue to give us mother-daughter goals, check out Courteney's adorable moments with daughter Coco.
Written By
Mamta Naik
3475 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 10, 2020 05:26 pm
1 / 7
Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's pics
Friends alum Courteney Cox recently shared a hilarious video with her daughter Coco Arquette on Instagram and the same took the internet by storm. The 55-year-old former Friends star teamed up with her beautiful daughter for a dance routine on TikTok. The clip features them dancing along on the lyrics of Skinny Lil B Word. The Friends actress captioned her video as, "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them #familyaerobics." The video will certainly remind you of Friends Season 6 episode "The Routine", in which Monica and Ross (David Schwimmer) perform a choreographed dance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Speaking about Coco and Courteney, both share an amazing bond with each other. Coco has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. As they continue to give us mother-daughter goals, check out Courteney's adorable moments with her daughter Coco.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Spitting image of her mom
Coco is a spitting image of her mom Courteney in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Kisses for mommy
Aww, how cute is this snap!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Twinning and winning
Courteney and Coco often attend the events together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 7
Reader
This photo proves Coco is an avid reader.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Christmas Eve Tradition
The actress shares an amazing bond with actress Laura Dern's family.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Throwback
Courteney who is known for her sense of humour captioned this childhood pic of Coco saying, "#tbt when she used to like me".
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment