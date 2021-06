1 / 6

Cristiano Ronaldo's lesser-known facts

Cristiano Ronaldo is a famous Portuguese football player who plays as a forward for Serie A Club Juventus. He is the Captain of the Portugal national team. He is often considered as the best football player in the world and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo has been acknowledged with five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Shoes, both of which are records for a European player. The athlete has been announced as the winner of over 32 major trophies throughout his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship and one UEFA Nations League title. Cristiano Ronaldo also holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in the Champions League. He is one of the only couple of players who have made over a 1000 professional appearances. Cristiano has scored over 780 official senior career goals for his club and country. Cristiano Ronaldo is also the second male football player in the world to score over a 100 international goals and the first European male to achieve the great feat. Even though fans know everything about Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Cristiano Ronaldo that they need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram