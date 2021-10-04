Dakota Johnson Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actress in her shimmery BEST red carpet looks

1 / 6

Dakota Johnson's glittery Gucci gown

Dakota Johnson is one of those Hollywood actresses, we truly love and admire for her style as well as persona. Her elegant red carpet choices are always the talk of the town and at every event, Johnson remains among the best-dressed celebrities. As the actress celebrates her birthday on October 4 and turns 32, we go through her style file and pick some of the hottest looks that left us bewitched with her fashion. Johnson has a taste for outfits that spell drama and glamour. There's no denying that she's also a fan of glittery outfits and you will find several of her red carpet choices are ensembles that bring a good amount of shimmer. Recently, the actress turned heads as she wore a gorgeous, gem-encrusted, sheer gown from Gucci at the Venice International Film Festival. Dakota looked absolutely stunning n this glittery dress and we bet no one could take their eyes off her. The sheer gown shined at the evening event and Dakota flaunted it beyond well as she chose to for a classy but glamorous look at the event. Including this Gucci gown, Dakota has made some stunning appearances in the past too, scroll below to look for them.

