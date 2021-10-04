Dakota Johnson Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actress in her shimmery BEST red carpet looks

Dakota Johnson is one of those Hollywood actresses, we truly love and admire for her style as well as persona. Her elegant red carpet choices are always the talk of the town and at every event, Johnson remains among the best-dressed celebrities. As the actress celebrates her birthday on October 4 and turns 32, we go through her style file and pick some of the hottest looks that left us bewitched with her fashion. Johnson has a taste for outfits that spell drama and glamour. There's no denying that she's also a fan of glittery outfits and you will find several of her red carpet choices are ensembles that bring a good amount of shimmer. Recently, the actress turned heads as she wore a gorgeous, gem-encrusted, sheer gown from Gucci at the Venice International Film Festival. Dakota looked absolutely stunning n this glittery dress and we bet no one could take their eyes off her. The sheer gown shined at the evening event and Dakota flaunted it beyond well as she chose to for a classy but glamorous look at the event. Including this Gucci gown, Dakota has made some stunning appearances in the past too, scroll below to look for them.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Dakota Johnson sure knows how to shine on the red carpet and who can forget how she did make an unforgettable appearance at the London Film Festival in 2018 sporting a stunning strapless gown that sparkled in silver.
Dakota Johnson made heads turn when she wore this gorgeous gold outfit at the Vogue 100: A Century of Style even in 2016. The 50 Shades of Grey star went all out as she became the highlight of the evening in this shiny outfit.
Dakota Johnson was a sight at the Met Gala 2015 as she chose to go for a stunning sequinned minidress by Chanel couture. The actress looked every bit of alluring in this outfit for the fashion extravaganza event.
Among the many shimmery outfits that the actress has donned, this one also stood out. Johnson attended the 2015 Golden Globe awards sporting a Chanel Couture dress which was a gorgeous strapless gown with a side slit.
Back in 2015, Johnson made an appearance at the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Live event in a dazzling look. The actress wore a glittery silver mini dress by Sonia Rykiel dress and absolutely took everyone's breath away in her fashionable look.