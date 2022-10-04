Dakota Johnson is one of the most sought-after actresses today given that she has the ability to bring a sense of freshness to every character she plays. Her recent acclaimed performances include the likes of The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth among others. While the actress shot to fame with a lead role in the Fifty Shades franchise, Johnson hasn't been new to the world of Hollywood considering she comes from a film family and is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. The actress' grandmother was also a noted name in Hollywood, Tippi Hedren. As Dakota celebrates her 33rd birthday, we take a look at the times the actress slayed on the red carpet and other events when she sported stunning suits.
Dakota Johnson attended the Global Citizen Summit sporting the stunning leather suit in beige by Gucci and looked like a million bucks. There's not many who can pull off this elegant look with as much panache as her.
Dakota Johnson was a sight to behold as she donned this stunning printed suit and embroidered bodysuit at from the Gucci collection at the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth. We truly couldn't take our eyes off her.
Dakota Johnson loves beige and this is yet another stunning suit with a wide collar that the actress wore at the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter. The actress paired it with an amazing pair of loafers as well.
Dakota Johnson left everyone stunned with her fabulous choice of sporting a black shimmery blazer and matching trousers as she walked the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards 2019 in California.
Dakota Johnson sporting a red blazer at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards is one of the actress' best fashion outings. The actress does pull off the power suit in an amazing manner and we don't think anyone has ever looked better in a red suit before.
