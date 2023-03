Dalljiet Kaur -Nikhil Patel's Haldi ceremony PICS

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are all set to get married on March 18 in Mumbai. Speaking about their love story, the lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai and soon connected. After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and the actress has kept her Instagram family posted by sharing several photos and videos of her mehendi and haldi ceremony. Now she dropped several gorgeous candid snaps from her Haldi function. Sharing these photos on her Instagram handle, Dalljiet captioned, "To new beginnings, one step at a time."