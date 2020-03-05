Coronavirus: No Time To Die release date pushed to BTS canceling tour, how it affected entertainment industry

1 / 9

Check out these major events all around the world affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus

Even since the deadly Coronavirus began in China, it has been declared as the global health emergency. The disease has already infected more than 90,000 people globally. It has killed more than 3,000 in China. People across the world are taking necessary measures to protect from the same. People have been advised to stay away from the infected patients and stay away from crowded places as the virus mainly spreads from respiratory droplets. Like many other things, the outbreak has caused many changes in the entertainment industry as well. Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die's release date has been pushed from April to November 2020 due to it. The same outbreak has caused major international films to push or change their shooting locations. Even the fashion industry has suffered loss due to the outbreak as celebrities cancelled their visit to the famous Paris Fashion Week and not only them but few of the designers also cancelled their shows. BTS cancelled their much-awaited concert in South Korea due to the virus. Have a look at these major events from around the world which have been affected due to Coronavirus.

Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram