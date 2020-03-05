Home
Coronavirus: No Time To Die release date pushed to BTS canceling tour, how it affected entertainment industry

Check out these major events affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus. From Paris Fashion Week, BTS Tour to Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, Read on to know more.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: March 5, 2020 01:13 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Even since the deadly Coronavirus began in China, it has been declared as the global health emergency. The disease has already infected more than 90,000 people globally. It has killed more than 3,000 in China. People across the world are taking necessary measures to protect from the same. People have been advised to stay away from the infected patients and stay away from crowded places as the virus mainly spreads from respiratory droplets. Like many other things, the outbreak has caused many changes in the entertainment industry as well. Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die's release date has been pushed from April to November 2020 due to it. The same outbreak has caused major international films to push or change their shooting locations. Even the fashion industry has suffered loss due to the outbreak as celebrities cancelled their visit to the famous Paris Fashion Week and not only them but few of the designers also cancelled their shows. BTS cancelled their much-awaited concert in South Korea due to the virus. Have a look at these major events from around the world which have been affected due to Coronavirus.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    The South Korean band canceled their Korean tour and their managing company, Big Hit Entertainment released a statement stating “It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay. Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration,"

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 9
    One of the most important events in the Fashion industry was affected due to the outbreak of the virus as several designers canceled their shows and some important celebrities did not attend the fashion week this year. Even Bollywood star Deepika Padukone canceled her visit to the prestigious fashion show due to the same.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Daniel Craig's movie which was to be released in April will now release in the month of November. The producers of the movie came to this conclusion after "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 9
    Mission: Impossible 7 cancels its shooting in Italy after 100 cases were confirmed of the virus in Italy.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    After one confirmed case in Cannes, they released a statement that they will “take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees.”

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 7 / 9
    In order to avoid the disease, PM Modi and other BJP leaders said that they would not attend any Holi function due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 8 / 9
    Japan's Olympic Minister says the Tokyo 2020 Games could be postponed from the Summer until later in the year amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

    Photo Credit : IANS

  • 9 / 9
    In a statement, the organisers shared, "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.

    Photo Credit : WWE

