Daniel Craig: 6 times the James Bond actor donned suits and looked dapper

Daniel Wroughton Craig is an English actor who gained international fame playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale and in four more instalments, up until No Time to Die (2021). Subsequently, he starred in a number of films, including ‘Sharpe’s Eagle,’ ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court,’ ‘Kiss and Tell,’ and so on. He made his television debut in 1993 with the series ‘Zorro,’ in which he starred in two episodes. He continued appearing in successful films and went on to act in the World War I saga, ‘The Trench.’ The movie, which became a blockbuster hit, allowed him to showcase his skill as an actor. Apart from his acting skills, the star has also made news for donning and looking dapper in suits. Scroll to witness for yourself.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Craig's predilection for grey suits, whether he's wearing a Dior by Kim Jones one to the Knives Out premiere or to meet Prince Charles, is well served.
Daniel Craig demonstrates that black should be your colour of choice.
Daniel Craig brings a new face to the familiar dinner suits with this look.
Whether it’s a classic black suit or tuxedo, his closet selection never fails.
This picture prove that the actor is effortlessly pulling off suits since years ago.
The actor looks dashing in this steel grey suit look.