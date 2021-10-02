Daniel Craig: 6 times the James Bond actor donned suits and looked dapper

20 hours ago  |  13.7K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    6 times the James Bond actor donned suits and looked dapper

    6 times the James Bond actor donned suits and looked dapper

    Daniel Wroughton Craig is an English actor who gained international fame playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale and in four more instalments, up until No Time to Die (2021). Subsequently, he starred in a number of films, including ‘Sharpe’s Eagle,’ ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court,’ ‘Kiss and Tell,’ and so on. He made his television debut in 1993 with the series ‘Zorro,’ in which he starred in two episodes. He continued appearing in successful films and went on to act in the World War I saga, ‘The Trench.’ The movie, which became a blockbuster hit, allowed him to showcase his skill as an actor. Apart from his acting skills, the star has also made news for donning and looking dapper in suits. Scroll to witness for yourself.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Daniel Craig attends the premiere of Lionsgate's

    Daniel Craig attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Knives Out"

    Craig's predilection for grey suits, whether he's wearing a Dior by Kim Jones one to the Knives Out premiere or to meet Prince Charles, is well served.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Daniel Craig attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Daniel Craig attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Daniel Craig demonstrates that black should be your colour of choice.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Daniel Craig attends the

    Daniel Craig attends the "Bond 25" film launch

    Daniel Craig brings a new face to the familiar dinner suits with this look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Daniel Craig attends the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala

    Daniel Craig attends the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala

    Whether it’s a classic black suit or tuxedo, his closet selection never fails.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Daniel Craig arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2005

    Daniel Craig arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2005

    This picture prove that the actor is effortlessly pulling off suits since years ago.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Daniel Craig attends the all-new Range Rover Sport reveal on March 26, 2013

    Daniel Craig attends the all-new Range Rover Sport reveal on March 26, 2013

    The actor looks dashing in this steel grey suit look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images