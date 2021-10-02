Daniel Craig: 6 times the James Bond actor donned suits and looked dapper

1 / 7

6 times the James Bond actor donned suits and looked dapper

Daniel Wroughton Craig is an English actor who gained international fame playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale and in four more instalments, up until No Time to Die (2021). Subsequently, he starred in a number of films, including ‘Sharpe’s Eagle,’ ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court,’ ‘Kiss and Tell,’ and so on. He made his television debut in 1993 with the series ‘Zorro,’ in which he starred in two episodes. He continued appearing in successful films and went on to act in the World War I saga, ‘The Trench.’ The movie, which became a blockbuster hit, allowed him to showcase his skill as an actor. Apart from his acting skills, the star has also made news for donning and looking dapper in suits. Scroll to witness for yourself.

Photo Credit : Getty Images