Daniel Craig Birthday Special: 8 Interesting facts about the No Time To Die actor that will surprise you

Daniel Craig who is best known for his role as Special Agent James Bond turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about the actor.
    Happy Birthday, Daniel Craig!

    Daniel Craig who is best known for his role as British special agent James Bond turns a year older today. Yes, you read that right! The actor has delivered commendable performances in some of the greatest films in his career. Daniel is currently creating buzz due to his upcoming film, No Time To Die. The film No Time To Die is the 25th James Bond and fans are super excited about it. The trailer of the film has impressed the fans and many are looking forward to it! The upcoming film is set to release on April 2. Apart from James Bond, Daniel Craig has done several films including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Road To Perdition, Layer Cake, Munich, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Knives Out. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about the actor.

    Full name

    The actor's full name is Daniel Wroughton Craig. His middle name comes from his great-great-grandmother's surname Grace Matilda Wroughton.

    Shortest actor to play James Bond

    Much to our surprise, Daniel Craig is the shortest actor to play James Bond. He is also the first actor to play James Bond's character who was born after the series began.

    He wasn't sure about playing James Bond

    Before signing his first James Bond movie, Daniel wasn't sure if he wanted to play the role. In fact, Pierce Brosnan convinced him to take on the role. And hence, the rest is history!

    Played Rugby

    In his youth, Daniel played rugby at Hoylake Rugby Club.

    The reason he quit smoking

    The Knives Out actor quit smoking before filming Casino Royale.

    Fears

    The actor has a fear of guns.

    Big fan of Star Wars

    The actor is a big fan of Star Wars. He even did a cameo appearance in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

    Football lover

    He is a big fan of Liverpool Football Club.

