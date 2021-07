1 / 6

Young Daniel Radcliffe at premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Daniel Radcliffe celebrates his birthday on July 23 and as the actor turns 32 this year, fans who grew up with the Harry Potter star can't help but feel slightly old. The actor who shot to fame after bringing to life, author J.K. Rowling's most cherished literary character Harry Potter began his film journey at the age of 10. Radcliffe's first works include BBC One television film David Copperfield and The Tailor of Panama. Although it was after he took on Harry Potter's role in 2001 that he managed to become a household name. Radcliffe was 12-years-old during Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and subsequently went on to play the character for ten more years over the course of seven films. Apart from the Potter films, Radcliffe's career also boasts of other interesting films including The Woman In Black, What If, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me among others. As the actor turns 32, we take a trip down memory lane and look at his photos from when he started out as Harry Potter and the transformation he has gone through today. Let's take a look at the actor's photo from then vs now.

Photo Credit : Getty Images