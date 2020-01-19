/
/
/
Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par: Check out how THESE child actors look now
Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par: Check out how THESE child actors look now
The films like Taare Zameen par, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Chain Kulli Ki Main Kulli were indeed an iconic and essential part of most of our childhoods. Check out how our favourite childhood actors look like now.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5864 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 19, 2020 09:16 am
1 / 6
Then and Now
We all have those relatives, family friends and all the people that practically see you grow and have taken charge to remind you of your childhood moments, from the cutest ones to the most embarrassing ones that you are trying hard to forget. Well, we all have our nostalgic flashbacks in the most amazing and quirky ways all the time. There were also some movies from our 'bachpan' that we never get tired of watching. From the entertaining fun films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to the hard hitting Taare Zameen Par and the very sentimental Chain Kulli Ki Main Kulli, these movies definitely made our childhood much more fun and interesting. The actors of these films have also grown up as we have and have grown up to be some extremely attractive actors who we are looking forward to watch in a film again. Let us take you to a fusion of how they looked then and their grown up avatars now.
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 6
Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
She has definitely become even more gorgeous. Sana Saeed, the girl who played the character of Anjali, also went on to play the role of Tanya Isani in Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year which also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Krish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Remember that very adorable son of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) in the film who surprises them by singing the national anthem at his annual day? Well, Jibraan Khan has become a really handsome hunk now.
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
4 / 6
Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par
Darsheel Safary, who played the role of Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par has become a handsome man now.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Bittu from Koi Mil Gaya
Anuj Pandit Sharma played the role the sardar kid Bittu Sharma who was one of the most entertaining elements of Koi Mil Gaya. He indeed looks so charming in today's time.
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
6 / 6
Silent sardarji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Parzan Dastur from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, who made us all emotional with his only dialogue in the film, "Tussi jaa rahe ho? Tussi na Jao."
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
Add new comment