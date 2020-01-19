Home
/
Photos
/
Darsheel Safary
/
Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par: Check out how THESE child actors look now

Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par: Check out how THESE child actors look now

The films like Taare Zameen par, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Chain Kulli Ki Main Kulli were indeed an iconic and essential part of most of our childhoods. Check out how our favourite childhood actors look like now.
5864 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Then and Now

    Then and Now

    We all have those relatives, family friends and all the people that practically see you grow and have taken charge to remind you of your childhood moments, from the cutest ones to the most embarrassing ones that you are trying hard to forget. Well, we all have our nostalgic flashbacks in the most amazing and quirky ways all the time. There were also some movies from our 'bachpan' that we never get tired of watching. From the entertaining fun films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to the hard hitting Taare Zameen Par and the very sentimental Chain Kulli Ki Main Kulli, these movies definitely made our childhood much more fun and interesting. The actors of these films have also grown up as we have and have grown up to be some extremely attractive actors who we are looking forward to watch in a film again. Let us take you to a fusion of how they looked then and their grown up avatars now.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 6
    Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    She has definitely become even more gorgeous. Sana Saeed, the girl who played the character of Anjali, also went on to play the role of Tanya Isani in Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year which also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Krish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

    Krish from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

    Remember that very adorable son of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) in the film who surprises them by singing the national anthem at his annual day? Well, Jibraan Khan has become a really handsome hunk now.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par

    Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par

    Darsheel Safary, who played the role of Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par has become a handsome man now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Bittu from Koi Mil Gaya

    Bittu from Koi Mil Gaya

    Anuj Pandit Sharma played the role the sardar kid Bittu Sharma who was one of the most entertaining elements of Koi Mil Gaya. He indeed looks so charming in today's time.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Silent sardarji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    Silent sardarji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    Parzan Dastur from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, who made us all emotional with his only dialogue in the film, "Tussi jaa rahe ho? Tussi na Jao."

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant stuns and looks sizzling in THESE unmissable photos; Check it out
Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant stuns and looks sizzling in THESE unmissable photos; Check it out
Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures are a proof
Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures are a proof
Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan\'s BTS moments from the shoots are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's BTS moments from the shoots are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
From Disha in Malang to Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho: Which actress do you think aced the bikini look?
From Disha in Malang to Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho: Which actress do you think aced the bikini look?
Kajal Aggarwal\'s no makeup vacay photos are UNMISSABLE; Check them out
Kajal Aggarwal's no makeup vacay photos are UNMISSABLE; Check them out
Penn Badgley is head over heels in love with his wife Domino Kirke; Check out THESE photos
Penn Badgley is head over heels in love with his wife Domino Kirke; Check out THESE photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement