David Beckham-Victoria Beckham Wedding Anniversary: 6 times couple made jaws drop on the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Anniversary David and Victoria Beckham!

Football royalty David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary today. Being the longest-standing couple in Hollywood, the duo has been an inspiration for successful marriages in the industry. They are not only great partners to one another but also respected parents to their four kids Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. With the spotlight hitting hard on their faces, the couple has done an excellent job to keep their romance alive through thick and thin. Besides, their strong bond, they also look fabulous on a red carpet together. On that note, swipe through some of their best moments on a red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images