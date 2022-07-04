David Beckham-Victoria Beckham Wedding Anniversary: 6 times couple made jaws drop on the red carpet

Football royalty David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary today. Being the longest-standing couple in Hollywood, the duo has been an inspiration for successful marriages in the industry. They are not only great partners to one another but also respected parents to their four kids Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. With the spotlight hitting hard on their faces, the couple has done an excellent job to keep their romance alive through thick and thin. Besides, their strong bond, they also look fabulous on a red carpet together. On that note, swipe through some of their best moments on a red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the Paris Fashion Week in 2018, the fashionable couple donned these fall-themed outfits which matched each other perfectly.
David and Victoria dressed sophisticated for their night at the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty in 2017 with the football veteran in a simple tux and the Spice Girl in an elegant gown.
At GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019, both David and Victoria opted for a suit as the couple complimented each other in black and white colours.
While arriving at a high-profile event, the couple stunned all as they rolled up in gorgeous appealing clothes with David's short hair taking centre stage and Victoria's white dress dazzling everyone.
In 2004, the married couple dressed in Romeo and Juliet-esque fashion while they adorably giggled on the carpet together.
The Beckhams proved on the 2003 MTV Movie Awards red carpet that they were a visual couple, wearing all white clothes the blonde and the brunette stunned all with their beauty.
Watch exclusive Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards coverage! Winners, red carpet, BTS and much more.