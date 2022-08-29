David Fincher Birthday: Fight Club to Gone Girl, 6 films by the talented director

1 / 7

Happy Birthday David Fincher

David Fincher turns 60! The director is famous for his highly appreciated films which has gained him 40 Academy Award nominations, most of which are psychological thrillers and biographical dramas, including three for best director. Fincher, who was raised in Denver, Colorado, developed an early interest in filmmaking. He made his feature picture debut with Alien 3 (1992), which received mixed reviews, and then the more well-liked thriller Seven (1995). With The Game (1997) and Fight Club (1999), Fincher had middling success; but, the latter eventually became a cult favourite. He rose to fame once more in 2002 with the suspenseful film Panic Room starring Jodie Foster. Continue scrolling to check out David Fincher's best works so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images