David Fincher Birthday: Fight Club to Gone Girl, 6 films by the talented director

David Fincher turns 60! The director is famous for his highly appreciated films which has gained him 40 Academy Award nominations, most of which are psychological thrillers and biographical dramas, including three for best director. Fincher, who was raised in Denver, Colorado, developed an early interest in filmmaking. He made his feature picture debut with Alien 3 (1992), which received mixed reviews, and then the more well-liked thriller Seven (1995). With The Game (1997) and Fight Club (1999), Fincher had middling success; but, the latter eventually became a cult favourite. He rose to fame once more in 2002 with the suspenseful film Panic Room starring Jodie Foster. Continue scrolling to check out David Fincher's best works so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The movie though initially did not perform well, later peaked as a cult classic. The plot reads, "Unhappy with his capitalistic lifestyle, a white-collared insomniac forms an underground fight club with Tyler, a careless soap salesman. Soon, their venture spirals down into something sinister."
Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios
With a star-studded cast, this 1955 crime mystery is still remembered. The film follows "a serial killer who begins murdering people according to the seven deadly sins, and it is up to a detective who is about to retire and another who just moved to the city to bring him to justice."
Photo Credit : Newline Cinema
One of Fincher's most celebrated successes, the film was lauded for its eerie depiction of Gillian Flynn's novel by the same name. The synopsis of the plot reads, "Nick Dunne discovers that the entire media focus has shifted on him when his wife, Amy Dunne, mysteriously disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary."
This film was recently brought back to life with many tuning in once again to marvel at the perfection of Fincher's film. The plot of the film reads, "Mark Zuckerberg creates a social networking site, Facebook, with his friend Eduardo's help. Though it turns out to be a successful venture, he severs ties with several people along the way."
Photo Credit : Columbia Pictures
"Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist by profession, finds himself obsessively thinking about the Zodiac killer. He uses his puzzle-solving abilities to get closer to revealing the identity of the killer," reads the plot of the film.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
In 2002, Fincher rose to fame with this crime thriller. The film follows "Meg and Sarah who hide in a panic room in their house when intruders break in. Unfortunately for them, the intruders want something that is hidden inside the room and will stop at nothing to claim it."