A look at Stranger Things star David Harbour's dating history post his surprise wedding to Lily Allen

1 / 4

David Harbour's Dating History

After dating for a year, Stranger Things star David Harbour and Lily Allen are now married. Yes, you read it right! The Smile singer and David Harbour got hitched on Monday (September 8), TMZ confirmed the news on Wednesday. The couple who have been giving major relationship goals since a year married at the "Graceland Wedding Chapel" and it was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The couple shared a series of pictures from their wedding and gave fans an insight into their secret wedding. Earlier, Lily and David had sparked engagement rumours and they even made public appearances together including attending red carpet events. For the uninitiated, this is David's first marriage, whereas it's the second for the Lily, who was previously married to Sam Cooper for seven years. For the unversed, Lily also has two children with her ex, Ethel (8) and Marnie (7). Going by Lily's social media posts, Lily's children share a great bond with David Harbour. Well, Lily isn't the Stranger Things star's first famous partner, as he is known to have dated many actresses in the past. Speaking of that, here's a look at his dating history.

Photo Credit : Getty Images