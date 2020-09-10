/
/
/
A look at Stranger Things star David Harbour's dating history post his surprise wedding to Lily Allen
A look at Stranger Things star David Harbour's dating history post his surprise wedding to Lily Allen
Lily Allen isn't the Stranger Things star David Harbour's first famous partner, as he is known to have dated many actresses in the past. Speaking of that, here's a look at his dating history.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
15264 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 10, 2020 12:40 pm
-
1 / 4
-
2 / 4
-
3 / 4
-
4 / 4