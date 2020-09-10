Advertisement
A look at Stranger Things star David Harbour's dating history post his surprise wedding to Lily Allen

Lily Allen isn't the Stranger Things star David Harbour's first famous partner, as he is known to have dated many actresses in the past. Speaking of that, here's a look at his dating history.
    David Harbour's Dating History

    After dating for a year, Stranger Things star David Harbour and Lily Allen are now married. Yes, you read it right! The Smile singer and David Harbour got hitched on Monday (September 8), TMZ confirmed the news on Wednesday. The couple who have been giving major relationship goals since a year married at the "Graceland Wedding Chapel" and it was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The couple shared a series of pictures from their wedding and gave fans an insight into their secret wedding. Earlier, Lily and David had sparked engagement rumours and they even made public appearances together including attending red carpet events. For the uninitiated, this is David's first marriage, whereas it's the second for the Lily, who was previously married to Sam Cooper for seven years. For the unversed, Lily also has two children with her ex, Ethel (8) and Marnie (7). Going by Lily's social media posts, Lily's children share a great bond with David Harbour. Well, Lily isn't the Stranger Things star's first famous partner, as he is known to have dated many actresses in the past. Speaking of that, here's a look at his dating history.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Maria Thayer

    Maria and David dated for two years before calling it quits in 2011. Maria is popularly known for her movies like Hitch, Accepted, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and more.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Julia Stiles

    Julia Stiles who is best known for her role as Kat opposite Heath Ledger in '10 Things I Hate About You' dated David for four years. The stars even made several public appearances together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Alison Sudol

    The Stranger Things star was in a relationship with actress and singer Alison Sudol. The couple graced events together including Emmys and Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Their relationship lasted only for a year.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

