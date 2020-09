1 / 7

David Harbour and Lily Allen's love story

Global singer Lily Allen recently got married to ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour. The daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen shared the pictures of the same which blew the internet. Lily was earlier married to Sam Cooper and has two beautiful daughters from her first marriage Ethel May and Marnie Rose. David Harbour shared pictures from the wedding and wrote, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following." Meanwhile, the English singer Lily Allen shared a picture from the wedding on Instagram followed by heart emojis. David Harbour plays Jim Hopper in popular sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, got married to singer Lily Allen in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The couple was first linked when they appeared together at BAFTA Tea Party in January 2019. The newlywed's debut photo featured the two in a chapel at Las Vegas accompanied by an Elvis impersonator. Post wedding Allen continued to post photos from the special night; one on the streets of Downtown Las Vegas, and another of her enjoying an In-N-Out burger in her Dior wedding dress. Fans of the stars were both surprised and happy at their big announcement. Today take a look at their beautiful love story as the world rejoices their love.

Photo Credit : getty images