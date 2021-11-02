David Schwimmer Birthday: From The Iceman to The Wonder Years, 6 BEST performances by the actor

David Schwimmer is one of the most well-known performers of all time, thanks to his portrayal as Ross Geller in Friends, which has become legendary in the television industry. However, as an actor, he has accomplished considerably more than just playing that character. He went on to have a highly successful career in both television and film, transitioning from acting to directing and producing. He has tackled real-life roles as well as voicing cartoon characters and everything in between. On his 55th birthday, let's take a look back at 6 of his best performances.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Big Nothing is a dark comedy crime film in which Schwimmer reunites with Simon Pegg, with whom he previously collaborated on Run Fatboy Run. In this picture, he played Charlie, an ex-teacher who is unsatisfied with his job as a contact centre employee after getting dismissed on his first day.
The Iceman is a biographical film based on the actual biography of hitman Richard Kuklinski. He was a highly disturbed character who had been beaten by his father, which shaped him into an immensely passionate and aggressive person himself. David Schwimmer portrays the role of Josh Rosenthol in the film, who utilises the DeMeo name a bit too liberally throughout his time.
Ray Armstrong, the husband of the protagonist, Kate Armstrong, is one of the key characters in this crime drama played by David Schwimmer. She is a reporter who finds that a fellow mother at her son's school is working for the CIA, which has been investigating an assassination attempt on President Obama.
Long before he became a household celebrity, David Schwimmer appeared in The Wonder Years as one of the stylish, motorcycle-riding characters. He portrays Michael, Kevin's older sister Karen's ex-boyfriend.
In the fourth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, David Schwimmer replaces Ben Stiller in the character of Leo Bloom, a fictionalised version of himself. He is entertaining in the episodes when he appears, getting into various confrontations with Larry. The programme was well-known for its cameos and repeat guests, with David Schwimmer being one of them.
The primary animals in Madagascar have a star-studded cast, and one of them happens to be David Schwimmer. He is the voice of Melman, the giraffe, who has similar characteristics to Ross Geller in that he is a perpetual worrier.