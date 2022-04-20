David-Victoria Beckham, Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson: 6 celeb couples who have been married for over 20 years

1 / 6

David and Victoria Beckham

While many may consider Hollywood to be a place full of salacious gossip and scandals, the industry happens to be where some of the greatest love stories have happened. Yes, there are certain celebrity couples who have been defying the notion that having a career in showbiz doesn't guarantee you a long-lasting love story. Well, if you're looking for couples that could truly give you romance and commitment goals, look no further as we have the perfect list for you which showcases the celebrity couples who have been together for decades and have proven that their marital bond is simply unbreakable. From being supportive of each other's careers to walking hand in hand at red carpet events, these celebrity couples have proven that true love does last forever. Among the many couples who make us believe that there's one perfect person out there for everyone is an adorable couple of David and Victoria Beckham. The duo has been married for 23 years after tying the knot back in 1999. They are also one of the most loved celebrity parents for raising their kids with utmost humility. The couple is parents to four kids, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.

Photo Credit : Getty Images