David-Victoria Beckham, Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson: 6 celeb couples who have been married for over 20 years

While many may consider Hollywood to be a place full of salacious gossip and scandals, the industry happens to be where some of the greatest love stories have happened. Yes, there are certain celebrity couples who have been defying the notion that having a career in showbiz doesn't guarantee you a long-lasting love story. Well, if you're looking for couples that could truly give you romance and commitment goals, look no further as we have the perfect list for you which showcases the celebrity couples who have been together for decades and have proven that their marital bond is simply unbreakable. From being supportive of each other's careers to walking hand in hand at red carpet events, these celebrity couples have proven that true love does last forever. Among the many couples who make us believe that there's one perfect person out there for everyone is an adorable couple of David and Victoria Beckham. The duo has been married for 23 years after tying the knot back in 1999. They are also one of the most loved celebrity parents for raising their kids with utmost humility. The couple is parents to four kids, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.
Tom Hanks met Rita Wilson on the set of the 1985 film Volunteer. The duo tied the knot in 1988 and have been together ever since. The couple also shares two sons together. They are one of Hollywood's most loved and respected couples.
Meryl Streep has been with award-winning sculptor Don Gummer for over 42 years. The couple got married in 1978 and have been happily married ever since. Gummer is often seen attending award ceremonies with Streep and never fails to cheer for the actress and her brilliant work.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married for over 22 years. The couple's relationship is known to be based on immense love and respect for each other and the actress also reportedly mentioned that maintaining a sense of humour has been the key to their successful marriage.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since 1997. The couple has celebrated 25 years of togetherness and continues to give relationship goals to everyone. The duo first met each other in 1991 in New York during their theatre days.
Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are all set to mark 20 years of marriage this July. The couple met on the set of her and Brad Pitt's 2001 film The Mexican, on which Moder was the cinematographer. After dating for a year, they soon tied the knot in 2002.
